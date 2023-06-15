(Loving Living Local) – In a recent episode of Loving Living Local, we had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Tonya Mister, a passionate physical therapist and founder of Sow and Reap Physical Therapy. During the interview, she discussed her practice’s focus on pelvic floor physical therapy for both men and women, and how it can transform lives.

Sow and Reap Physical Therapy: A Practice Specializing in Pelvic Floor Health

Dr. Tonya Mister’s practice, Sow and Reap Physical Therapy, specializes in providing pelvic floor physical therapy services to both men and women, addressing various pelvic floor disorders that often go untreated. Some key points from the interview include:

Sow and Reap PT is a thriving physical therapy practice catering to both men and women.

The practice initially focused on women’s pelvic floor health, but soon expanded to include men due to the limited availability of specialized therapists.

Dr. Mister is dedicated to helping individuals suffering from pelvic floor dysfunctions, empowering them through physical therapy and improving their overall well-being.

Dr. Tonya Mister’s Journey to Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy

With experience in orthopedic and skilled nursing facility settings, Dr. Mister found her passion for pelvic floor physical therapy while working at OU Physicians’ in Oklahoma City. She spent almost two years working in a women’s health physical therapy clinic specializing in pelvic floor disorder treatments. It was during this time that Dr. Mister realized how many people were suffering in silence from treatable conditions, inspiring her to open Sow and Reap Physical Therapy.

Expanding Services to Include Men’s Pelvic Floor Health

After opening Sow and Reap Physical Therapy, Dr. Mister recognized the limited availability of pelvic health physical therapists for men suffering from pelvic floor dysfunctions. She has since completed classes to learn more about pelvic floor treatments for men and now accepts male patients with pelvic floor disorders.

How to Connect with Sow and Reap Physical Therapy

If you’re interested in learning more about Sow and Reap Physical Therapy and the services they provide, you can visit their website at https://www.sowandreappt.com/. The site offers information about the practice, the team, and the various treatments they offer to help improve their patients’ lives.

Dr. Tonya Mister and her team at Sow and Reap Physical Therapy are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to empower individuals suffering from pelvic floor disorders through specialized physical therapy. With a focus on both men’s and women’s pelvic floor health, they have been successful in helping many patients lead healthier and happier lives. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from and connect with this incredible practice, and discover how pelvic floor physical therapy can make a difference in your life.