(Loving Living Local) – On a recent Loving Living Local segment, Jessica Miller, the CEO, and Sophia Sanders, the Director of Child Life and Community Engagement of The Gingerbread House, sat down with Susan Curtin to discuss the center’s advocacy work in providing services to child abuse victims.

Advocating for Child Abuse Victims

The Gingerbread House is a children’s advocacy center that provides a safe and comfortable environment for children of all ages to give forensic interviews. These interviews serve as the child’s testimony when they are a victim of abuse or another violent crime. The services provided by the organization are free of charge and include counseling, prevention, and supportive services to help children move forward on their healing journeys.

The Importance of Donating

Child abuse is a devastating reality in our society, with statistics showing that one in seven children in the United States is abused or neglected. Donations play a critical role in the center’s ability to provide the necessary services to victims. Miller explains that donations help the center cover nine parishes in Northwest Louisiana, providing adequate coverage to the community.

The Child Life Program

As an advocate in the Non-profit world, Miller explains that working as a team is essential in providing adequate services to victims. Sanders, who is both a forensic interviewer and a survivor herself, highlights the importance of providing the right support to victims before forensic interviews. She notes that every child experiences something different and that The Gingerbread House has a child-life program that supports kids beforehand, making them feel comfortable and confident.

Preventive Education

The Gingerbread House provides preventive education to teachers and workers to help them recognize warning signs of children experiencing abuse. Sanders emphasizes that they offer the preventable education training free of charge to teachers and anyone who works with children in the school system.

Six Hours of Caring Event

The Gingerbread House is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a Six Hours of Caring event on KTAL TODAY from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for the center. Viewers can donate by checking the Gingerbread House website for more information about volunteer opportunities and ways they can make a donation.

Don’t forget to tune in to KTAL TODAY, donate, volunteer, and help support a worthy cause in the lives of child abuse victims.