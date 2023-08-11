(Loving Living Local) -Adam Johnston, the President and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust Company, recently sat down for an interview on “Loving, Living Local.” His insights about the bank’s growth and community involvement provide a closer look at the institution’s commitment to community service and local development.

CB&T’s Growth and Expansion

Founded in Bossier parish in the late 60s, CB&T has been steadily expanding its reach. “We branched out into Shreveport and opened that branch and others this year,” explains Adam. The bank’s expansion plan doesn’t stop there. “We intend to open a branch in Haughton this year, so we’ve gotten spread out quite a bit,” he adds.

Despite their growth, CB&T remains deeply rooted in its local communities. Their focus is still primarily in Caddo parish and Bossier, ensuring they maintain a strong local presence while continuing to grow.

Raffle for Renovations

One of the ways CB&T shows its commitment to the community is through charity work. A few months ago, Chief Ron, the fire chief at Central Station in Vivian, approached the bank for help with renovations to their station. CB&T saw an opportunity to make a difference and decided to organize a raffle.

“We decided to raffle off two Generac generators donated by Power Hardware in Vivian and Oil City Supply in Oil City,” Adam says. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at any CB&T location in Shreveport, Bossier, Haughton, Vivian, and elsewhere.

The raffle draw will take place on October 31 at ‘Scaring the Square’ in Vivian, a local annual event that supports the community. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards renovating the Central Station in Louisiana.

Supporting First Responders

The raffle isn’t just about raising funds—it’s also about supporting the local first responders who play such a crucial role in the community. “This is a wonderful way to support your first responders,” Adam emphasizes.

The Central Station in Vivian houses three full-time firefighters on duty at all times, working in 24-hour shifts. “This is where they live for those 24 hours,” Adam explains, stressing the importance of comfortable living conditions for these 9 brave individuals.

How to Get Involved

For those interested in supporting this cause, tickets for the raffle can be purchased at any CB&T location. People can also call 746-1000 to get more information or drop by any of the bank’s branches located all over town.

Through the raffle, CB&T hopes to raise about $10,000 to help renovate the Central Station, demonstrating their commitment to the local community and the people who keep it safe.

Adam Johnston’s interview provides valuable insights into how CB&T is not just a bank, but a community partner. From their expansion plans to their efforts to support local first responders, CB&T demonstrates a deep commitment to serving and growing with the communities they operate in.