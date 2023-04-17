Artbreak to showcase a diverse group of exceptional talent

Later this week, Caddo Magnet High School’s talented senior and sophomore students will grace the Artbreak Showcase with their exceptional art pieces. The free, three-day event is scheduled to run from April 21-23, featuring Shreveport’s most promising young artists as they unveil their creative masterpieces.

The winning senior portfolio is set to display an impressive array of over 100 art pieces, with a sophomore artist’s all-color pencil creation already generating buzz for the “Best in Show” award. Artbreak provides an unparalleled platform for local school-aged children to exhibit their artistic talents, solidifying its reputation as the preeminent showcase for burgeoning artists in the area.

Ahead of the event, the senior and sophomore winners recently visited the Loving Living Local studio, where they discussed their big wins and aspirations for the future. The senior winner, who has participated in Artbreak since childhood, expressed her excitement for the upcoming showcase, saying, “It’s amazing to win this in my senior year after participating for so many years.” The sophomore victor shared her enthusiasm, citing the recognition as inspiring and hopeful for her future in art.

During Artbreak, visitors will be treated to a diverse selection of exhibits across two floors. High school artwork and the Junior Film Prize will be showcased on the upper level, while competition pieces will adorn the walls downstairs. The winning art pieces will take center stage in the prestigious “Winner’s Circle.”

As Artbreak has helped to nurture this senior artist to embark on her creative journey at Louisiana Tech, Artbreak remains committed to nurturing a vibrant community of young talent. This upcoming event is sure to inspire and delight all who attend, showcasing the artistic excellence of Shreveport’s rising stars.