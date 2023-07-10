(Loving Living Local) – When you step into Benchmark American Brasserie, you’re not just entering a restaurant – you’re stepping into an exquisite culinary experience. Owned by Jason Williams, it’s a place where mouth-watering dishes keep patrons coming back for more.



Recently, Susan Kirton had the pleasure of interviewing Jason at his beautiful restaurant Benchmark: American Brasserie, which despite the 90-degree weather, offered a cool and comfortable atmosphere thanks to its well-shaded outdoor seating area.

Summer Specials at Benchmark American Brasserie

One of the highlights of our conversation was the discussion about Benchmark’s summer specials. The star of the show? Ahi Tuna Nachos! This Cajun-style dish takes a unique spin on traditional nachos, featuring seared tuna and a kick of sriracha mayo. It’s a light, yet flavorful dish perfect for those hot summer days.

Next up, we discussed the ‘String Bikini’ cocktail, a refreshing blend of pineapple-infused liquors and strawberry purée – a delightful concoction that screams summer.

And let’s not forget about their fabulous wine selection. At Benchmark, they pride themselves on keeping their offerings fresh, ensuring there’s a vintage to pair with every palate and dish.

A Twist on Traditional Desserts

But no meal is complete without dessert, right? That’s where the lavender vanilla ice cream served with lemon and blueberry pound cake comes in. This delightful combination of traditional flavors has been so popular, it’s earned a permanent spot on the menu!

Seasonally Changing Menu

What makes Benchmark stand out is its seasonally changing menu. This summer, they’ve introduced the Farmers Kitchen Sink salad, a creative concoction developed by Jason’s wife and the new executive chef. Not to mention the roasted spaghetti squash with spinach, chicken, and pesto goat cheese – a testament to the innovation and creativity that goes into each dish.

Introducing Cafe Lucille

Our conversation then turned to Jason’s latest venture – Cafe Lucille, named after his daughter. This brunch establishment promises an elegant yet casual vibe, offering quick service for breakfast and lunch from 7:00 in the morning. An exclusive courtyard will add to the charm of this new café, making it perfect for those leisurely brunch sessions.

In true Benchmark style, Cafe Lucille will also offer a selection of champagne and rosé on tap, raising the bar for brunch spots everywhere.

Final Thoughts

The interview left me impressed with Jason’s passion for his craft, and excited about the upcoming Cafe Lucille. I highly recommend visiting Benchmark American Brasserie for its beautiful atmosphere, creative dishes, and excellent wine selection. And as for Cafe Lucille? We’re wishing them all the best and eagerly awaiting its grand opening!