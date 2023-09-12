(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton and Brother Crane took viewers on a journey behind the scenes of the Baptist Book Store in Texarkana, a Texarkana institution that has been serving churches and communities for over a century.

More Than Just a Bookstore

While many may associate Bogard Press with their well-known bookstore on Stateline Avenue, there’s much more to this organization than meets the eye. Behind the bookstore’s doors lies a fully operational printing press, where they produce literature for churches worldwide.

A Global Reach

Bogard Press takes pride in their global reach, providing literature for churches all around the world. You can find their publications and resources on their website, BogardPress.org.

Sunday School Study Guides

One of their standout offerings is the Adult Sunday School Study Guide, a resource that has been a staple in adult classes for many years. This guide follows a ten-year program, covering the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Despite its longevity, it remains a valuable resource for churches.

Supporting Children’s Education

The Baptist Book Store doesn’t just cater to adults; they also offer a wide range of materials for children of all ages. From Sunday morning to Wednesday night, they provide resources that engage and educate children while making learning fun.

Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is a beloved tradition for many children during the summer. The Baptist Book Store supports VBS with their literature, including this year’s program called “Proclamation Safari Park,” still available for churches to use.

Preparing for the Future

Brother Crane shared that they are already planning for the future, with the 2024 VBS program called “Shine” in the works and even more exciting programs for 2025. This forward-thinking approach ensures that churches will continue to have access to quality materials for their educational programs.