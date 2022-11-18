(Loving Living Local) – Holiday desserts are here! We have a special recipe below that will not disappoint your taste buds: Cherry Chip Cake.

From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups sugar
  • ¾ cups salted butter
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • ¾ cup sour cream
  • 1 egg
  • 4 egg whites
  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ cup milk
  • ½ cup maraschino cherry juice
  • ¾ cup chopped cherries

Frosting:

  • 1 ½ cups butter, softened
  • 1 ½ cups shortening
  • 12 cups powdered sugar
  • 5-6 Tbsp cherry juice
  • Cherries for decoration

Directions for the cake:

  •  Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy 4 to 5 mins
  • Add vanilla and sour cream and mix well
  • Add the egg & egg whites in 2 batches, scraping the side in between mixes
  • In a separate bowl, combine flour & baking powder
  • Add dry ingredients alternating with the cherry juice & milk, starting with 1/3 of the dry ingredients then ½ of the milk/juice, then repeat ending with dry ingredients
  • DO NOT OVERMIX
  • Stir in Cherries
  • Bake for 24 to 26 minutes in 8-inch rounds
  • Cool on a wire rack

Directions for the frosting:

  • Beat butter and shortening-med until smooth
  • Add 4 cups powdered sugar-beat until smooth
  • Add 3 Tbsp of cherry juice
  • Repeat- Powered Sugar- Mix, cherry juice mix, ending with powdered sugar
  • Frosting will be sticky to the touch
  • Cut layers in half and frost