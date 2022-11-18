(Loving Living Local) – Holiday desserts are here! We have a special recipe below that will not disappoint your taste buds: Cherry Chip Cake.
From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- ¾ cups salted butter
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 1 egg
- 4 egg whites
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- ¼ cup milk
- ½ cup maraschino cherry juice
- ¾ cup chopped cherries
Frosting:
- 1 ½ cups butter, softened
- 1 ½ cups shortening
- 12 cups powdered sugar
- 5-6 Tbsp cherry juice
- Cherries for decoration
Directions for the cake:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy 4 to 5 mins
- Add vanilla and sour cream and mix well
- Add the egg & egg whites in 2 batches, scraping the side in between mixes
- In a separate bowl, combine flour & baking powder
- Add dry ingredients alternating with the cherry juice & milk, starting with 1/3 of the dry ingredients then ½ of the milk/juice, then repeat ending with dry ingredients
- DO NOT OVERMIX
- Stir in Cherries
- Bake for 24 to 26 minutes in 8-inch rounds
- Cool on a wire rack
Directions for the frosting:
- Beat butter and shortening-med until smooth
- Add 4 cups powdered sugar-beat until smooth
- Add 3 Tbsp of cherry juice
- Repeat- Powered Sugar- Mix, cherry juice mix, ending with powdered sugar
- Frosting will be sticky to the touch
- Cut layers in half and frost