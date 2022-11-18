(Loving Living Local) – Holiday desserts are here! We have a special recipe below that will not disappoint your taste buds: Cherry Chip Cake.

From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups sugar

¾ cups salted butter

½ teaspoon vanilla

¾ cup sour cream

1 egg

4 egg whites

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

4 tsp baking powder

¼ cup milk

½ cup maraschino cherry juice

¾ cup chopped cherries

Frosting:

1 ½ cups butter, softened

1 ½ cups shortening

12 cups powdered sugar

5-6 Tbsp cherry juice

Cherries for decoration

Directions for the cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy 4 to 5 mins

Add vanilla and sour cream and mix well

Add the egg & egg whites in 2 batches, scraping the side in between mixes

In a separate bowl, combine flour & baking powder

Add dry ingredients alternating with the cherry juice & milk, starting with 1/3 of the dry ingredients then ½ of the milk/juice, then repeat ending with dry ingredients

DO NOT OVERMIX

Stir in Cherries

Bake for 24 to 26 minutes in 8-inch rounds

Cool on a wire rack

Directions for the frosting: