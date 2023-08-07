(Loving Living Local) – Welcome back to Loving Living Local where we’re bringing you the latest insights into the real estate market.



We had the pleasure of talking to Britney Shepherd, a local realtor, and Grant Oliver, a local loan officer. They shared some valuable information about two homes currently on the market and how people can start the process of buying a home.

Increased Availability in the Market

As we dive into the discussion, one of the first questions raised is whether there is an increased availability of homes in the current market. According to Britney Shepherd, there has been an increase in the number of houses on the market recently.



She shared a couple of beautiful options that are currently available.

312 Blue Fox Cir, Haughton, LA

Property Features

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 312 Blue Fox Cir in Haughton, LA is a standout property. The house, located in Dogwood South, offers a spacious layout and no carpet, instead featuring wood and ceramic tile floors.

Community Amenities

The Dogwood South community provides residents with appealing amenities such as a pool, a clubhouse, and horse stables. The home itself is backed by woods, offering a sense of tranquility and privacy.

624 Silkwood Drive, Benton, LA

Home Details

Another noteworthy residence is situated at 624 Silkwood Drive in Benton, LA. This four-bedroom, three and a half bathroom house provides ample space for comfort and relaxation.

Outdoor Space

What sets this Kingston Plantation home apart is its luxurious outdoor space. It features a pool, hot tub, grill, full refrigerator, outdoor dishwasher, infrared heaters in the ceiling, and fans, making it ideal for year-round outdoor enjoyment.

Understanding Financing with Grant Oliver

Grant Oliver, a loan officer, emphasizes starting the home buying process with loan application and prequalification. This step is crucial in determining the budget and making informed decisions when purchasing a home.

Despite the market not being as hot as before, houses are still selling quickly. Therefore, Grant advises prospective buyers to start the qualification process as early as possible.

Effective Teamwork: Britney Shepherd and Grant Oliver

Shepherd and Oliver work together seamlessly, ensuring smooth communication and coordination for a hassle-free home buying experience.

Their teamwork guarantees that clients are well taken care of throughout their home buying journey, whether it’s promptly answering calls or assisting with the qualification process.

With more homes available in the market, it’s essential for potential buyers to be qualified and ready to make offers. By working with a reliable team like Britney Shepherd and Grant Oliver, homebuyers can navigate the process with confidence and find their dream homes.