Local guitar legend Buddy Flett fell in love with the blues at an early age, and it’s a relationship that has stood the test of time. We all know him best as the lead guitarist for the popular bands A-Train and The Bluebirds. Touring with such greats as Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Hubert Sumlin, Flett is widely respected, both locally and in the professional music community. He co-wrote the Percy Sledge grammy-nominated hit “Now You Cry,” with composer/musician David Egan, and is, as one contemporary called him, “the nicest, most humble guy in the world.”