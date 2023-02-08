(Loving Living Local)- In its third 12-week season, ‘Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp’ sparks interest in the people and programs of the Texas A&M System.

With a budget of $7.2 Billion, the Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation. Texas A&M educates more than 152,000 students through a statewide network of 11 universities, 8 state agencies, a comprehensive health science center, and the RELLIS Campus. In addition to the educational contacts made through service and outreach programs each year, Texas A&M also helps drive the state’s economy through system-wide, research and development expenditures.

Tune in to hear Chancellor John Sharp share what makes the people and programs of Texas A&M exceptional.