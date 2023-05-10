(Loving Living Local) – Angel Alexander, a devoted wife, mother, and professional, is no stranger to adversity. Crowned in beauty pageants and Mardi Gras krewes, she exudes strength, kindness, and beauty. Recently, Angel received a cancer diagnosis. With a rare heart condition already on her plate, her doctor feared that cancer treatments might harm her heart further.

A Journey of Survival and Inspiration

Instead of hiding her struggles, Angel decided to share her story with other women, providing hope and inspiration for survival. As she began losing her hair due to chemotherapy, she took a bold step by hiring a photographer to document the process of shaving her head, supported by her loving husband Scott.

“For your family, watching you go through this is so hard…you see that they look at you differently because they know you’re in danger. We thought this might be too much for them, so we scheduled a weekend when we could do it alone, together.” – Angel Alexander

Sparking Conversation and Encouraging Enjoyment of Life

The emotional photos were shared on social media, where Angel continues to document her battle. The response has been incredible, with women from all over the world reaching out to offer their support.

“I have had women from all over the world contact me,” she said. “I have so much support with my husband, my children, my family and friends; but there are women out there facing this who have no one.”

Angel hopes that her story will spark conversation about what cancer looks like and inspire people to enjoy their lives and cherish the people around them.

“I want people to know it’s ok – they can ask me questions. I’m not going to break.” – Angel Alexander

For more stories like Angel’s, follow KTAL News’ Loving Living Local segment. If you or someone you know is battling cancer, consider reaching out to organizations like Cancer Support Community or American Cancer Society for resources and support.