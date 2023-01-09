Filmmakers Alexander Jeffery and Paul Peterson join host Susan Kirton to discuss the upcoming screening of their documentary, “You Have No Idea”, as part of the Robinson Film Center’s Regional Filmmakers Spotlight Series. Follow a family’s journey with autism and explore the significance of community in the latest film from award-winning, Shreveport-based filmmakers.

The RFC series showcases emerging and talented independent filmmakers from Louisiana and around the south as well as highlights the growth of Louisiana’s indigenous independent film industry. The screening will begin at 7:00 PM on January 11th and will be followed by a Q&A with Director Alexander Jeffery and Kelly Rouse, the Director of the Community School at Holy Angels. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Robinson Film Center’s website.

Jeffery and Peterson also shared some insight into the making of their feature film “A Chance Encounter”. Now available on Amazon Prime for rent or purchase.