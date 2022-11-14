(Loving Living Local) – With the hustle of the holiday season and busy schedules. Here is a quick and delicious recipe for Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish.
From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan
Ingredients:
- 1 Medium orange
- 1 (12oz. bag) fresh cranberries
- ¾ to 1 cup of sugar (or your choice of sweetener)
Directions:
- Cut orange into 8 to 16 pieces (do not throw out the rines)
- Use a food processor
- Place the orange and cranberries in the food processor until smooth and even
- Stir in sugar to taste
- Cover tightly until ready to eat
- Enjoy!