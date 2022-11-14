(Loving Living Local) – With the hustle of the holiday season and busy schedules. Here is a quick and delicious recipe for Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish.

From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan

Ingredients:

  • 1 Medium orange
  • 1 (12oz. bag) fresh cranberries
  • ¾ to 1 cup of sugar (or your choice of sweetener)

Directions:

  • Cut orange into 8 to 16 pieces (do not throw out the rines)
  • Use a food processor
  • Place the orange and cranberries in the food processor until smooth and even
  • Stir in sugar to taste
  • Cover tightly until ready to eat
  • Enjoy!