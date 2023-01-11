The housing market in our area seems to be stabilizing, according to Northwest Board of Realtors Association executive director, Scott Hughes. While interest rates will continue to rise, he says that demand is still high, while inventory continues to remain low. Supply chain issues certainly don’t help, but Hughes finds encouragement in a new mayoral administration, which seems to have a keen interest in property standards.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.