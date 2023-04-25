On Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, a monumental milestone was celebrated as Maggio’s, a beloved neighborhood store, marked its 100th anniversary with a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony and block party. Founded in 1923 by the Maggio family, the store has been a steadfast presence in the community, offering not only groceries but also fishing equipment, camping supplies, medicine, and even RV rentals to create lasting memories for families.

Maggio’s is not just a store – it’s a testament to the strong family values and work ethic of the Maggio family. The current owner proudly speaks of the generations before him, who paved the way and built the foundation of the thriving business it is today. He credits his grandfather, who opened the store in 1923, and his uncles Vincent, Charles, and Joey, for their love of the neighborhood and dedication to the business. The family atmosphere is palpable, with the owner’s wife, Sharon, and their nephew also actively involved in the day-to-day operations.

Through the years, the store has stood as a testament to the power of the American Dream. The Maggio family’s journey began when the owner’s grandfather and his friend immigrated to America through Ellis Island. The two fought in the Army for four years before establishing themselves in the community where Maggio’s has become a cornerstone.

Today, Maggio’s stands tall on a solid foundation – literally and figuratively – as the owner reminisces about his mother, grandfather, and mom, and the three families that came together to build the business. He is grateful for the support from neighbors who have looked after him, his wife, and their family, fostering a strong sense of community.

In honor of the store’s centennial anniversary, a massive block party will follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony, inviting everyone to join in the celebration. As Maggio’s enters its second century, the owner has a few words of wisdom for aspiring business owners: “Work hard, believe in Jesus, your country, and your family. Your family has to be behind you. You have to be a family that sticks together and has long hours.”

The celebration was not only a tribute to Maggio’s storied past, but also a testament to the unwavering commitment of the family and the community that has supported them. Maggio’s is more than a business; it’s a living memory maker that has touched countless lives over the past 100 years. Here’s to many more years of memories and success for Maggio’s and the community that embraces them.