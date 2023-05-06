SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2023 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo welcomes sponsors and vendors from around the region to showcase the best products and services in health, wellness, safety, fitness, and so much more!
The ultimate goal of the 2023 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo is for our community members to learn how they and their loved ones can be happier, and healthier, and improve their overall health and the quality of their lives.
WHERE:
Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street Shreveport, LA 71101—Hall 1 & 2,
FREE Parking
WHEN:
Saturday, June 3, 2023
TIME:
9 am to 3 pm
TICKETS:
No, FREE admission
PRIZES/GIVEAWAYS:
- Football Throw Challenge to win a $40,500 Viaggio del Mar 20C Pontoon boat with a 115 Mercury from Quality Outdoor Superstore (one adult at random from those who visit 20 booths, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)
- Playstation 5 (one kid under 18 at random from those who visit 15 booths, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)
HEALTHCARE:
- Athlete physicals
- Allergy testing
- Eye exams
- Cholesterol & glucose checks and consultations
- Blood pressure checks
- On-site pharmacist
- IV therapy & recovery
- Bone marrow donor matching
- End-of-life planning
- Homecare consultations
- Sports Massage
- Sports Medicine
- Assisted Stretching
- Heart Health Education
- Glucose testing
- Rehabilitation education & consultations
EXERCISE & OTHER DEMOS
- Jazzercise Shreveport-Bossier City
- Karate Tournament
- Powerlifting Tournament
- Boxing Tournament
- US Army Recruiter
- Kickboxing
- Sports warmups
NUTRITION:
- Smoothie samples
- Energy Bar Samples
- Food Samples
- Nutritional counseling & consultations
- Prepared meals & cooking demos