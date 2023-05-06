SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2023 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo welcomes sponsors and vendors from around the region to showcase the best products and services in health, wellness, safety, fitness, and so much more!

The ultimate goal of the 2023 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo is for our community members to learn how they and their loved ones can be happier, and healthier, and improve their overall health and the quality of their lives.

WHERE:

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street Shreveport, LA 71101—Hall 1 & 2,

FREE Parking

WHEN:

Saturday, June 3, 2023

TIME:

9 am to 3 pm

TICKETS:

No, FREE admission

PRIZES/GIVEAWAYS:

Football Throw Challenge to win a $40,500 Viaggio del Mar 20C Pontoon boat with a 115 Mercury from Quality Outdoor Superstore (one adult at random from those who visit 20 booths, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

Playstation 5 (one kid under 18 at random from those who visit 15 booths, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

HEALTHCARE:

Athlete physicals

Allergy testing

Eye exams

Cholesterol & glucose checks and consultations

Blood pressure checks

On-site pharmacist

IV therapy & recovery

Bone marrow donor matching

End-of-life planning

Homecare consultations

Sports Massage

Sports Medicine

Assisted Stretching

Heart Health Education

Glucose testing

Rehabilitation education & consultations

EXERCISE & OTHER DEMOS

Jazzercise Shreveport-Bossier City

Karate Tournament

Powerlifting Tournament

Boxing Tournament

US Army Recruiter

Kickboxing

Sports warmups

NUTRITION: