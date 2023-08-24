(Loving Living Local) – In this insightful segment of “Loving Living Local,” sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, the discussion delves into a key metric often associated with health and fitness – Body Mass Index (BMI). Robert “Supermann” Blount, a fitness expert, sheds light on the nuances of BMI and its significance in understanding the interplay between body fat and muscle.

The Complexities of BMI

Robert raises a cautionary flag about relying solely on BMI as a measure of health. He explains that BMI may not accurately reflect individuals who are genetically muscular. While a high BMI might label someone as “fat,” it’s important to recognize that muscle mass can influence the reading. Robert stresses the importance of monitoring body fat specifically to gain a clearer perspective on health.

Body Fat: A Stored Energy Reserve

The conversation moves to the significance of body fat. Robert explains that body fat is essential as it serves as a stored energy reserve that the body taps into when needed for various activities. However, when the body accumulates excess fat, it transitions from a healthy energy store to a potential health burden, leading to issues like cholesterol, heart disease, and obesity.

The Role of Activity and Nutrition

Robert emphasizes the role of physical activity and balanced nutrition in maintaining a healthy body fat percentage. He advises those struggling with weight issues to seek medical advice, as underlying factors such as thyroid issues or insulin resistance might be at play. Balancing exercise, healthy eating, and staying hydrated are keys to achieving a healthier body composition.

Choosing Nutrition over Fatty Foods

Addressing the significance of nutrition, Robert underscores the importance of incorporating nutrient-rich foods, like vegetables, into one’s diet. He highlights the protective properties of certain vegetables against cancer, noting that they offer a plethora of benefits. Making smarter food choices, reducing fatty foods, and embracing a balanced diet can contribute to improved health outcomes.



Understanding the complexities of body mass index and the dynamics between body fat and muscle is essential for a holistic approach to health and fitness. Robert “Supermann” Blount’s insights highlight the importance of viewing health metrics in context and making conscious choices that promote a healthier lifestyle.