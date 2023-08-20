(KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport, Bossier, and Texas teachers react to their wishlist items purchased by the Cares Krewe.

The Cares Krewe posted to social media requesting you submit a teacher in need of supplies this school year. After reviewing that list, the team went shopping on Amazon to surprise some local teachers with their wishlist items.

From the Band Director at Benton Intermediate Middle School, to fourth and fifth-grade teachers. The Cares Krewe purchased cleaning supplies, recorders, pencil sharpeners, and teaching tools like books and card games.

The Amazon Wishlist items were purchased and delivered to the teacher’s classrooms.

Educators are such an integral part of the community, and this was a small token to share our appreciation for all they do, in fostering the minds of the next generation of leaders.

Once teachers were surprised with the purchase of their select school supplies. They unboxed their items with their students and filmed their reactions.

The KTAL Cares Krewe is beyond happy to see students from across NW Louisiana and Texas beaming with joy for their teachers as they receive their Amazon Wishlist items.

If you know someone deserving of a Cares Krewe surprise, nominate them at KTAL Cares.