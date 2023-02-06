SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman event returns on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at East Ridge Country Club.

The top six candidates for the awards will be announced in mid-February.

Nell Shehee, Kilpatrick’s Roseneath Foundation President, and Holy Angels Director of Business Development Melissa Ricou joined the KTAL morning team to talk more about this prestigious award and what it means for the community.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Holy Angels.