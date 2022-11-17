REDWATER, TEXAS. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Redwater ISD student-athlete was awarded a scholarship for her outstanding achievement in and out of the classroom.

High school senior Brooke Usrey was selected from thousands of other high school athletes to receive a High School Heisman Scholarship.

Redwater ISD explains that the Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. It extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most significant victories happen not only on the field but also in their schools and communities.

Usrey is the daughter of Amy and Scott Usrey. The three-year letterman in softball was named as district newcomer of the year in 2021, academic all-district in 2021 and 2022, and district offensive player of the year in 2022.

As a three-year letterman in volleyball, Usrey earned academic all-district in 2020 and 2021. For powerlifting, she was a regional and state qualifier in 2022.

Usrey serves as president of the key club and vice president of the senior class and national honor society. She is a member of Hosa-future health professionals, the fellowship of Christian athletes, and Ready, a faith-based organization.