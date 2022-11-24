SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at North Webster High School are putting their carpentry skills to use to build a special Christmas gift and raise money..

The students put their classroom training to the test to build a playhouse for an upcoming fundraiser. NWHS carpentry instructor Savannah Mire explained the project was started a few years ago by senior students who wanted to do a group project.

“I had about four really interested, wanting to work seniors at that time that wanted to do a project. They decided to come up with the playhouse idea and raffle it off in order to give everyone in our community the ability. Because at that time, everybody was struggling during the pandemic and shutdowns, and a lot of people were out of work,” Mire said.

Once constructed, the playhouse will be raffled off in December. Parents can purchase a $5 – $10 ticket for a chance to win the playhouse for a nice Christmas gift for their children.

“I’m proud to be a part of it. I think it gets us all together hands-on. We get to learn a little more, and it goes for a great cause, ” Jacob Burnside said.

Burnside is a senior who is the project foreman and helps keep his crew in line.

“I take leadership and in charge of everything and make sure everything is done straight and right,” Burnside said.

The first playhouse students built-in 2021 was farmhouse-style. This year the students are building a mercantile building from the old west.

“It’s real-life application anywhere from subfloor wall systems to roofing systems. Even to laying singles on the roof. Everybody that is in our carpentry class will get an opportunity will have the chance to have hands-on involvement in that,” Mire said.

The money raised in the raffle will go towards North Webster High’s Future Farmers of America funds that help students enter the program and travel for events.