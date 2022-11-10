SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students enrolled in the Medical Student Research Program at LSU Health Shreveport presented clinical research and basic science projects to prepare them for real-world experiences in the medical field.

Students presented research on ways to solve medical problems and learned techniques that will aid them once they venture into the medical profession.

“We were looking at a different way to train residents and medical students on drilling temporal bones, which is the bone in your ear. We used 3D printing materials to mimic bone and figure out which one actually mimicked bone the best,” Kaitlyn Tholen, a second-year LSUHS medical student, said. “The bones that we use to train on these are actually from human specimens, so they are in short supply and can be expensive. So the purpose of trying to do this is so people can get used to drilling and get the dexterity they need in surgery without exhausting precious resources.”

Second-year medical student Ama Mosieir presented research on other treatment options for cancer patients who are immunocompromised.

“Over a million people each year are diagnosed with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, so this is a very big public health problem. There’s only one FDA-approved drug, but the drug for this cancer is only used in people who are non-immunocompromised. Our target population are those who are immunocompromised patients, specifically organ transplant patients,” Mosieir said.

They said the months-long research program is helpful for their futures.

“It was an amazing experience. I definitely recommend MSRP to anyone involved in research. I’m hoping to continue to do the research for the next two and half years,” Mosieir said.

53 students participated, making it the highest number of participants to date.

“The Medical Student Research Program, the MSRP, provides an introduction into research for our students,” Dr. Peter Seidenberg, Chair of the Department of Family Medicine at LSU Health said. “They are paired with a mentor, develop a research project together the conduct that research during the summer. I am extremely excited to see the next generation of doctors doing this.”