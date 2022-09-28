BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman in Bossier is a powerhouse in her academics and plans for her future.

Kylie Authement is a National Merit Semifinalist, the highest academic honor for a high school student. She’s a senior at Airline High School, where she has many friends and said it’s a great school atmosphere.

“High school has been going really well for me. I’ve kept my grades up. I love my teachers, school, and classes,” Authement said.

She’s a strong woman who is a powerlifter and the Airline Volley Ball Team. Authement has a beautiful voice, sings in the choir, and is involved in the Music Honor Society. Math is one of her favorite subjects, as she is in the Math Honor Society. Above all, she loves science.

“Especially in physics and chemistry, you can see it applied to the world. For example, my uncle is an engineer, and he was telling me how the air pressure makes the wind hit the wall a certain way because of the pressure, and that was just so interesting to me.”

She wants to take that love for science and study Biomedical Engineering at Louisiana Tech University. It’s important to her to work in a field that will help people.

“I’d love to work on prosthetics or medical devices in the future, something along those lines. I’d love to get involved somewhat medically, but I love the engineering side with Math and Science. Inventing is just a cool thing to me,” she said.

Auhthement is focusing on her senior year for now. Some teachers and coaches have had a significant impact and helped her along the way.

“Mrs. Milton and Mrs. Sepulvado. They were my calculus teachers. That class is really hard but they really helped us through it. They really helped me to know that I love calculus, and I’m willing to keep going for engineering,” she said. “Then my coaches in volleyball, Coach Reggie and Coach Parson and Coach Baskin. They really helped me to grow as a person and a player. I’ve grown in my confidence so much, and my confidence has made me who I am today and gets me to step out of my comfort zone.”

A strong, scientific-minded, sweet young woman, Auhthement is making her parents and the Bossier Parish community proud. She’s our Standout Student.

