BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man in Bossier is making strides in his school district as a scholar athlete who was recently named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Cale Latimer is a Senior at Benton High, where he enjoys going to school.

“I like the teachers and the staff,” he said.

Latimer is a Gold Jacket Student Ambassador, student council, and beta club member. He also plays first base and pitcher on the baseball team.

Recently he was selected to be a National Merit semifinalist, the highest achievement for a high schooler. He is an all-A student, and his favorite subject is Math.

“It clicks in my brain and makes sense. I’m good at it.”

He is hoping to attend college at the University of Alabama.

“My family and I are thinking Alabama because they have a great scholarship for National Merit. It would be completely paid off,” he said.

His family is also LSU Tiger fans. “My whole life, we’ve been LSU fans, and we’ve hated Alabama. But I don’t know. We may have to root for them now.”

Latimer said he wants to major in Data Science, combining his math skills with business.

“It’s similar to actuarial science in that we would work for businesses and look at the data for the financial side and see what they can do to improve that,” he said.

A family member got him interested in it as a career.

“My dad’s cousin is an actuary, and that seemed interesting to me.”

Latimer played football from his freshman to junior year but became injured during a game before his senior year. He shouted out to a teacher who supported him during that time.

“Mrs. Varnado. She’s been helping me with the National Merit application. Before I took the PSAT, I had broken my leg and had just gotten back from the hospital. So, we didn’t know how I would take it, but she helped me find a way to come to school to take it.”

He said his injury did not deter him from his passion for playing baseball.

“My favorite sport is baseball. It always has been. I’m excited to focus on that this year.”

He also thanks his parents, Rob and Jill, and sister Cora for always being there for him.

“They help me stay on top of things. If I have questions about anything, they help me. They’re great.”

Plus, he loves their little dog Luke who they rescued from a shelter. He shares advice for younger students to succeed in sports and the classroom.

“Stay on top of things. Do the extra work if you need it. Just do everything at 100 percent,” he said.

Cale Latimer is a high-achieving student and athlete. He’s our standout student.