BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two students from Bossier Parish are now National Merit Scholar semifinalists.

Bossier Parish high school seniors Kylie Authement and George Latimer were named semifinalists for the 68th annual National Merit scholarship program. They were selected for their academics.

Authement is a senior at Airline High School, and Latimer is a senior at Benton high.

They now advance to the main competition for scholarship money.