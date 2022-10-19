SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The nationwide inflation spike has hit non-profits hard this year, and the Salvation Army of Shreveport is struggling.

The non-profit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign needs public help to raise money. This year they have an online platform that makes it easier to volunteer.

The development director is sending out a special plea to the public not to pass by the Red Kettles this Christmas.

“We are still here, we are still fighting, and as long as someone is knocking on our door, we won’t go anywhere, and that’s why we need the help,” says Development Director Julia Searing.

The Red Kettle Campaign also helps fund the local Boys and Girls Club, the homeless shelter, and social services for community members.