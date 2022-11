ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Zwolle police officers went above and beyond the call of duty last week by delivering a baby boy.

Officer Ron Clemence and Officer Auston Bliss stepped up when emergency responders were not close enough to take over.

Chief Daniel Thomas and Asst. Chief Heath Bennett thanked the officers on facebook and say this experience will help mold them into becoming more compassionate officers for the community.