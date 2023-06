BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Memorial Day, Deputy Perot of the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office was out pounding the pavement. But he was doing it with a basketball.

Deputy Perot was caught on camera hooping it up with some local teens as the group played King of the Court.

The group was making some good memories together and Deputy Perot proved that he is a certified hooper.