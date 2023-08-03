BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over the next two weeks school will once again be in session in all northwest Louisiana parishes.

With kids heading back to campus in Bossier Parish, the sheriff’s office is getting ready to send 45 school resource officers back to campus as well.

Capt. Adam Johnson is the Director of Security for Bossier Schools. He said the SROs play a vital role in school safety and student guidance.

“They mentor kids. They’re not school disciplinarians by any means,” Johnson said. “They also curtail any crime up there. The number one goal is to make sure that the school day and that environment is safe.”

According to Captain Johnson, this year during the peak morning and afternoon driving hours they will have more help with directing traffic and traffic violation enforcement, so their focus can remain on the kids.

“We’re finding our SROs were having to do a lot of traffic enforcement in front of their schools. And far distances away from that school,” Johnson said. “What we found is that’s not very productive. We want our SROs to be close to the school. Throughout Bossier Parish, we’ve got deputies that kind of take those roles and help us in some of those high-traffic areas.”

Classes get underway in Bossier Parish on August 10th for students in kindergarten through 12th grades. The first full day of PreK is August 17th.