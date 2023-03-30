TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A mainstay within the Texarkana Texas Police Department is calling it quits after a quarter century of service.

Chaplain Tommy Gaither is retiring. While he’s not hanging up a gun or a badge, he is hanging up something equally important.

“They click it, and I’m in,” said Gaither as he tapped the front door of the administrative offices for TTPD.

He has been walking through the doors and the halls for a long time.

“This is going on 25 years,” said Gaither. “I love doing what I do.”

Gaither provides emotional, moral, and spiritual support to officers, staff, and their families.

“We don’t initiate our conversations toward the church or anything like that,” he said. “We just ride along with them and help them.”

Gaither has a master’s degree in Chaplaincy. He’s part pastor, part therapist. Listening when officers and their families needed it most.

“We had an officer that was down. And I stayed with his family while he was in the hospital,” said Gaither as he remembered an incident from the past.

According to Police Chief Kevin Schutte, no one does it better.

“Just his kind demeanor and having his presence, sometimes on calls that are volatile. Especially domestic violence calls. If there’s pastor there and he wears identifiers saying that he is a chaplain,” said Schutte. “It has an immediate calming effect.”

Selflessly, Gaither has done it all for free.

“He does not get paid by the department,” said Schutte. “This is strictly volunteer.”

Gaither takes great pride in being the driving force behind the International Conference of Police Chaplains coming to Texarkana in 2018.

“It was a godsend that we had the opportunity to do that,” he said. “People still call and say, ‘When are you all going to have another one. We would like to come back to Texarkana.”

If and when they do, another chaplain will walk the halls as Gaither takes his last steps in shoes that will be impossible to fill.

“If we paid a premium wage we would not get the quality of chaplain that we have found, and have had, in our friend Tommy Gaither,” said Schutte. “It’s not a selfish ambition. It’s a calling. And Tommy is a servant above everything else.”

“Everybody has treated me royally,” said Gaither. “It doesn’t seem like work at all.”