TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Academy Sports and Outdoors expressed its gratitude to Texarkana Texas firefighters on Wednesday with a special donation.

“Academy wants to give back in communities where we’re located and say thank you to the first responders who help us everyday,” said Ashley Razo, Regional Marketing Director for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“We’re there 24/7 365. We never have a day off. Holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas. Our guys are dedicated,” said Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.

The retailer wanted to thank the firefighters for that dedication, especially during the holiday season.

“We reached out to them to see what they needed and they said they needed a treadmill. So we were able to give them $1000 in Academy gift cards and using that they were able to purchase a treadmill today,” said Razo.

“Firefighters need to stay in shape to perform their job well and protect our citizens of Texarkana,” Black explained.

Chief Black said firefighters are required to workout a minimum of one hour during each shift and this donation will help them achieve that goal.

“We always appreciate the community support,” said Black. “It always means so much to be recognized and supported by our community and just makes the job we do even better.”