SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Third Annual Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament took place at Seventh Tap Brewery.

The event raises money for the Shreveport Bomb Squad, Every Warrior Network, The Bossier K9 Task Force, and Operation Bright Holiday at Barksdale AFB.

Participants included police, fire, EMS, healthcare workers, and the public. There were food trucks on hand as well as music.

The event was organized by Visit Shreveport, as a way to give back to the community and support local first responders.