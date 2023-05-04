SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If a picture is worth a thousand words one snapped recently of Shreveport Police Sergeant Franco Mogavero might be worth a million.

“This has really caught me by surprise,” Sergeant Mogavero, who is affectionately known as “Mo,” said.

His simple act of kindness was unsuspectedly captured and has been shared throughout the community on social media. Thousands have shared and liked the photo of him due to the humanity he displayed.

“People are saying, ‘Hey, you’re that guy from Facebook,” Mogavero said.

Last Friday, Sgt. Mogavero was dispatched to a welfare concern. A man had taken a hard fall off his bicycle at East Kings Highway and Regal Drive.

“He was shaking real bad, just like the caller had said,” said Mogavero. “In his slurred speech he got out, ‘I’m hungry.'”

Mo made sure the man was all right physically and then did a bit more.

“I U-turned over to the closest restaurant, which would be Cane’s and I placed an order for him,” Mogavero said.

Rodney and Jamie Pilcher witnessed what was taking place and followed Mo. Snapping a photo before he brought the man some food.

“For as many deceiving people as I deal with, which is the nature of this job, he came across at that particular moment as genuine,” Mogavero said. “It’s just a feeling. That little voice that talks to you. Tries to guide you in making the right decision.”

He says it was a decision that came easily and naturally.

“The man was hungry. I got him some food. I know many police officers that do the same thing,” Mogavero said. “They just didn’t get caught by the camera this time. It just happened to be me.”

After 19 years on the job with the Shreveport Police Department, Mo says emotional calluses build up, but it has not stopped him from trying to do the right thing.

“Don’t let the job take over your soul,” he said. “You’ve got to keep that little bit of humanity inside.”