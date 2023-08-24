Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is inviting you to a special 5k run on Saturday to honor local fallen law enforcement heroes.

“It’s a great time for our citizens to come and fellowship with officers. And remember those officers who have fallen in the line of duty, specifically Ron Dean and Dwayne Williams,” said Shreveport Police Department Corporal Chris Bordelon.

Both Dean and Williams worked in the department’s narcotics division. In late 1992, in the span of just three months, both men lost their lives while attempting to serve search warrants for drugs.

For the past 28 years, the Shreveport Police Department has helped in putting on a 5k race in their honor.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Louisiana Special Olympics, a cause near to their hearts.

“Both Ron Dean and Dwayne Williams were both big fans of the Special Olympics and they sponsored it when they worked for the Shreveport Police Department,” said Bordelon. “They took part in many of the activities and events. And what that is, is our law enforcement officers partner with some of our Special Olympic athletes.”

The 5k and Fun Run takes place along the Clyde Fant Parkway on Saturday morning. It begins in the Frisbee golf course parking lot.

If you would like to take part, it costs $35 to register the day of the race.

The Fun Run begins at 8:00 a.m., and the 5k gets underway at 8:30 a.m.