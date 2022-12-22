SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department join forces for more than public safety efforts. They also work together to make Christmas merrier for children in the city.

Operation Santa Clause is a program created to ensure no child goes without a present on Christmas.

Department members identify families in need throughout the year while working in the community. They fill out a sheet about the family and turn it into the training academy, which organizes the gifts they’ve collected. Police officers and firefighters then deliver the gifts.

One mom told us that she is a single mother with five kids, which helps her out, and she is thankful that her family was chosen.