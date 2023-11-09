SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is taking to the skies to keep themselves and the community safe.

“The possibilities are endless of what they’re capable of,” says SPD Executive Officer of Field Support Unit, Lieutenant Dean Willis.

The drones were purchased as part of a $100,000 crime reduction grant. They say this will save time and manpower.

SPD Agent ABO, Carlos Grass-Bradley says, “With any kind of searching normally searching takes a lot of manpower and maybe 10- 20 officers just to go over a vast field when you put a drone up and cut that time to 10 or 20 minutes.”

They are still building the drone team and once pilots are licensed and assigned a drone there will be 10 in operation now.

“They have lights that identify them as police drones. They have spotlights that allow them to illuminate dark areas. It would be very helpful to assess a situation to determine if a subject has weapons prior to an officer approaching,” says Lt. Willis.

Police are excited to have another tool that they hope will save time and lives.

“We’re very appreciative and this technology is going to be an asset to our department and the community,” says Lt. Willis.