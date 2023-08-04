SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – Academy Sports and Outdoors partners with the Shreveport Police Department to surprise kids with a back-to-school shopping spree.

“Let’s start the school year off with some fresh shoes. With some socks and stuff. So let’s go over here and let’s just see.” Officer R. Bradley said.

The Shop with a Cop event kicked off at Academy Sports and Outdoors on Bert Kouns.

The event was in partnership with Community Renewal and the Shreveport Police Department.

Ten kids were given a $150 gift card to shop for back-to-school essentials.

“I really enjoyed seeing them pick out a bunch of stuff that didn’t have anything to do with going back to school,” Community Renewal Spokesperson Mike Leonard said.

Kids were able to pick out shoes, clothes, backpacks, lunch boxes, and sports equipment.

One kid shares how this shopping spree will help his upcoming football season.

“It feels good, cause now if I go to football practice then I will have all the football equipment I need,” Creswell Elementary 5th grader Ryan Gilmer said.

One young man shares how Community Renewal has impacted his life.

“Me personally I live in the Friendship House. It’s fun. You get to invite kids over. You get to go places. And it keeps you out the streets.” student Ray Davenport said.