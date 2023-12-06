TEXARKANA, TX. (KTAL/KMSS) — On Tuesday morning an annual event took over the Target on Richmond Road in Texarkana, Texas.

Local families making their way inside because kids had an appointment with local first responders and Santa Claus.

“Hi how are you?” said Santa as he hugged a child taking part in the Texarkana, Texas Shop with a Cop and Firefighter event.

120 children got the opportunity to walk the store with a first responder. They picked out $150 worth of sporting goods, electronics, clothes, and of course, toys.

“I’m going to get a doll house,” said one little girl after she surveyed the store shelves.

“We had police departments from all over the Texas side of the city,” said Santa. “And that is the key part of this whole operation.”

Numerous people, businesses, churches and organizations in Texarkana made donations throughout the year to make this event possible.