FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six weeks ago, we met the bullfighter, boxer, and crime-fighting K-9 handler, Deputy Kelby Pearah from the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

While not much frightens him, he did share his concerns with us about an upcoming battle he had to face. It was watching his oldest daughter undergo surgery to help her overcome the effects of a rare genetic disorder.

“We’ve done a lot of praying about it, and we just think it’s time,” Pearah said at the time,

His family traveled to Houston, where Zyda underwent 9 hours of surgery. It went well, but now she’s wearing casts and leg braces and will undergo extensive physical therapy.

Deputy Pearah expects it will be worth it in the long run.

“I hope she’s able to run and play with all the other kids,” said Pearah. “That’s the goal.”

The community has pitched in with moral and financial support to help cover medical and travel expenses, for which the family is extremely grateful.

“God bless y’all,” Pearah said. “We really appreciate it. If I can ever help anybody in that type of way, I would love to.”

He also said the support from his law enforcement family has been invaluable.

“I got a call from my captain earlier today, and he was very supportive,” Pearah shared. “And he said take care of that baby girl. It makes it a lot easier.”