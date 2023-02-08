DeSoto Parish, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish School District recently released a video, praising the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) for helping keep students safe.

The school safety plan includes:

– assigning DPSO deputies to every school in the parish, as school resource officers

– installing special Knox Boxes at school entrances to help deputies gain access to schools, in case of an emergency

– installing cameras on every campus

“Anytime there is a issue inside of the campus, immediately my 911 center has an active view, live, of what’s going on on that campus, said Jayson Richardson, DeSoto Parish Sheriff.

“Safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority. It comes before anything else,” shared Clay Corley, Superintendent, DeSoto Parish Schools. “I think, through our close collaboration with the sheriff’s office, we are also looking to stay ahead of the curve and provide the most innovative approaches to school safety and security.”

“One of the things I feel most responsible for,” Sheriff Richardson added, “is protecting those that have little ability to protect themselves.”