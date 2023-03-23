CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A life-long law enforcement officer is moving on from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO Captain Don Gibbs has served with the sheriff’s office for 32 years.

He is a fixture in the community and symbolizes so much of the good law enforcement officers do each day.

While he is moving on, he is not moving away. Gibbs is the new Director of Security for Caddo Parish Schools.

As we recognize Captain Gibbs, we also remember when he was profiled by NBC 6 News for his work as a radio DJ on 102.1 KDKS.

Don has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in law enforcement. His minor ended up being major.

Don was once an intern at KTAL NBC 6 and one of the first law enforcement officers we ever profiled in our Salute the Badge series seven years ago.

We thank Don for serving the community and wish him well in his new role.