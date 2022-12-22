MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members in Marshall made special deliveries to the city’s first responders Wednesday afternoon to thank them for their hard work and commitment to service.

Local businesses come together around the holidays to show appreciation for first responders by gifting them holiday hams. This year the organizers gave over 200 hams to Marshall PD, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marshall Fire Department.

This tradition has been going on for about ten years.

“We appreciate everything that they do. All of them will be working through Christmas and New Year. They won’t even be able to be with their families, so we just want them to know that they’re appreciated, and we’re just glad to be able to do something small for them.” local business owner Brad Burris said.

As this tradition grows, so does the bond between the community and first responders.

“That little portion or piece of gratitude or thank you to send to these guys means more than they know, and it’s heartwarming. I mean, it’s nice to know they’re there and don’t give up on you,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.