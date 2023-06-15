SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Hall-of-fame basketball player Kourtney Jackson, believes camaraderie on the court paved the way for her role on her current team, the Shreveport Police Department.

Recently she took on a new role within the department.

“I just wanted to be able to provide more and give back,” she said.

It’s why after nearly five years as a dispatcher, Jackson entered the police academy in February.

“I just wish I was able to be face-to-face with those civilians [who called] and be able to help them,” she said. “Other than just giving them comfort through the phone.”

On May 26th, after 16 grueling weeks, she graduated from the police academy becoming a uniformed Shreveport Police Officer.

It’s the first time Officer Jackson has worn a uniform since her days as an LSU Shreveport Pilot.

In three seasons at LSUS, Jackson was twice named the Red River Conference Player of the Year.

Her athletic prowess earned her a spot in both the school’s and conference’s hall of fame.

According to Officer Jackson, her new and old teams have many similarities.

“We go out and fight for each other’s lives every day. Same with basketball, you fight to win a championship. You’re fighting to win every game,” Jackson said. “There is no individuality in being a police officer. We are here to fight for each other. To have each other’s back.”

As Jackson turns the page into a new chapter of her professional career she has a bit of advice for other former athletes who might have an inkling to become a police officer.

“I would say just don’t give up. You’re gonna have your tough times. That’s what’s gonna motivate you,” Jackson said. “That’s what’s going to give you the strength that you need. You have to fall down in order to get back up.”