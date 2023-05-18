BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers were honored on Wednesday morning in Benton at the Bossier Parish courthouse during the Louisiana State Police Peace Officers Memorial ceremony.

The ceremony is part of National Police Week, which began back in 1962, showing appreciation for current officers and those who have died in the line of duty.

“To the families that bear this heavy burden, we remember the dedication and commitment of these selfless servants,” Louisiana State Trooper LeAnn Hodges said. “We come together today to honor those lost and fill the hearts of their loved ones with our gratitude.”

The ceremony was part celebration and part remembrance. Family members of law enforcement fallen officers received a rose in their honor.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from all over northwest Louisiana attended the ceremony, as did the mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City.

“They make an extraordinary commitment to the American people,” said Shreveport mayor Tom Arceneaux, as he read a proclamation alongside Bossier City mayor Tommy Chandler. “To rush towards danger, regardless of the risk, and to faithfully stand up for the rule of law.”

One of the officers attending was Corporal David Lupton Jr., of the Natchitoches Police Department. His father, Corporal David Lupton Sr., was killed in the line of duty in 1989 while working for the Shreveport Police Department.

“I’m honored and proud to carry his name. Honored and proud to continue the legacy in law enforcement. But it’s still a sad occasion,” Lupton Jr. said. “These men and women every day strive to make the community a better place. Sometimes we don’t make it home.”

The ceremony honored selfless dedication in a sometimes thankless profession.

“I trust that they did not die in vain. I trust that their sacrifice serves a higher purpose,” LSP Troop G Commander Captain Michael Mayeux said. “To the families, I can assure you that those officers that made the ultimate sacrifice continue living among us and in us daily. We will never forget them.”