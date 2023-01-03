SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A procession will be held for the Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputy who died while on vacation in Colorado.

According to a statement by SPSO, Deputy Adam Nelson will be escorted from Houston to Sabine Parish by both Texas and Louisiana law enforcement and Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies Tuesday night. Police say Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family.

The escort will travel on Hwy 6 from Pendleton Bridge to Warren Meadows Funeral Home in Many. The escort is not expected to reach Louisiana until 9 or 10 p.m.

Those who want to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.

Sheriff Mitchell thanks everyone for their prayers and support and asks everyone to be safe.