DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many parents know about the mischief that an Elf on a Shelf can create during the holiday season.

The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) is cracking down on those elves who are naughty and hiring those who are nice.

“If parents don’t want their elf around the house, we can lock it up in the detention center for them,” said Deputy Mark Pierce.

Last year, deputies had to arrest an elf who was charged with Breaking and Entering. (The charges were eventually dropped.) They completely understand the trouble that elves can cause.

However, they recently received a letter from an elf who wants to be on the right side of the law and become a deputy.

She wants to team up with the DPSO’s new therapy dog.

Deputy Mark Pierce read an excerpt from the letter: “I talked with Santa and he told me you have a new dog named Elleigh. I also wanted to know if I could ride Elleigh and can she fly like Rudolph. Also does your office keep a steady supply of maple syrup and marshmallows?”

The elf wrote that she would arrive on December 1st and needed a name, a badge and a ticket book. She plans to ticket children who behave badly and send the tickets to Santa.

The Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook, asking children in the community to come up with a name.

People are casting their votes among the final four: Jingle, Noelle, Sparkle and Twinkle Toes.

“We like to get in there and have a little bit of fun with people and let them know that we’re human too,” Deputy Pierce explained. “And just have a good relationship with our community.”

Deputy Pierce says once the elf arrives and gets settled, he will introduce her to the community on Facebook.