BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing a Bossier Sheriff’s deputy for his life-saving actions.

On Tuesday, Deputy Matthew Bragg received the VFW’s Medal of Honor for saving the life of Bossier City Police Captain Todd Hylbert back in May at a going away party for another law enforcement officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Bragg performed actions that kept Captain Hylbert alive and due to those actions, Hylbert survived and is back on the job.