CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week a light is being shined once again on the mental health of police officers after the director of the Miami-Dade police department shot himself in an apparent attempted suicide.

On Wednesday authorities gave an update on Director Freddy Ramirez’s condition, as he continues to recover in the hospital.

Ramirez’s actions prompted NBC 6 News to ask what resources are available locally for law enforcement if officers or staff have these types of thoughts.

The Southern Law Enforcement Foundation’s Critical Incident Stress Management team is one of the most viable options.

It’s a non-profit organization trained in CISM and Peer Support. According to the foundation, the teams consist of state, parish, local law enforcement, mental health professionals and chaplains.

Deputy Jacqueline Horton, of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, has been serving with the group for five-years. She says anytime a law enforcement officer speaks to the group, a mental health specialist is on hand.

“When they are there we have a mental health specialist who most of the time are law enforcement,” Horton said. “Even the chaplain is law enforcement, so once they tell us what’s going on we have mental health on hand and that will let them know that we have somebody in the room who knows that it needs to go further.”

Deputy Horton says several hundred officers in the northern Louisiana region have taken advantage of the counseling service.