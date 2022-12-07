SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) hosted the 4th annual Steel Challenge Reindeer Games to raise money for a local charity on December 3rd. For just $22, the public got a chance to enjoy target practice like the professionals do, while helping those in need.

“They get to do something that they wouldn’t normally be able to do,” said Capt. Steven Joe, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “We shoot on steel targets and it gives you instant feedback so it’s a lot of fun.”

People of all ages participate in the event held at the CPSO Regional Training Academy, with proceeds benefitting a different charity each year. This year’s beneficiary was Providence House.

“We took a look and saw there was a lot of need in the community,” said Capt. Joe. “And it’s not just about how much money you generate. It’s just so that we can get them recognition, that they can use any help they can get.”

“We are so grateful to the community and the way the community supports us,” shared Shelly Marshall,CEO, Providence House. “Having this Caddo Parish fundraiser has been an amazing opportunity for us to do more for our families, to support them in any way that they need.”

“It’s really a good feeling to give to a charity like that,” Capt. Joe added.