SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new program is being launched by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in an effort to help Caddo Parish residents who have special needs.

It’s called the “Friends of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office” program and it’s to ease worries and alert deputies that a person with special needs could be inside a vehicle or home.

Those involved in the program receive a unique decal making deputies aware of the situation.

Sheriff Steve Prator said he hopes the decal will help limit misunderstandings and break down communication barriers.

“We want a positive and safe interaction for everyone involved,” said Prator. “It’s a small decal but provides a huge service.”

The deputies immediately know they’re dealing with someone who may have autism, cerebral palsy, dementia, or other physical or mental disability.

“Many times law enforcement will stop a vehicle and we have no idea who is in the vehicle. What condition they’re in, and we have no idea if they have special needs. We know nothing about it, we’re just stopping someone cold,” said Prator. “This sticker will allow us to have our ears really tuned up or tuned in to find out that there may be someone up there that may need us for a special reason.”

To enroll in the program, visit www.caddosheriff.org or any of the Sheriff’s Office substations to complete an application. Decals may be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CPSO Patrol Administrative Office at 4910 North Market Street.